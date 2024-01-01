$30,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom - LOW KM!! 6-PASS WORK TRUCK!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 29021P
- Mileage 91,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom is a standout option for those who need a reliable, powerful, and stylish pickup truck that offers great value. With its bold design, impressive performance capabilities, and a wide range of features, this truck is more than capable of handling a variety of tasks, from everyday driving to heavy-duty work. Whether you're looking for a truck to haul your gear, tow your boat, or make a statement on the road, the Silverado 1500 Custom delivers on all fronts. It offers a compelling combination of performance, practicality, and technology, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking a truck that can do it all.
FEATURES OF THE 2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 CUSTOM
- 6-Passenger Seating
CONVENIENCE
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Hill Start Assist
- Traction Control
- Electronic Stability Control
- Proactive Roll Avoidance
- Anti-Lock Brake System
TECHNOLOGY
- 7-Inch Touch-Screen
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- AUX Input
- 6-Speaker
PERFORMANCE
- 5.3L V8 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
