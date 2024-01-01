Menu
<p>The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom is a standout option for those who need a reliable, powerful, and stylish pickup truck that offers great value. With its bold design, impressive performance capabilities, and a wide range of features, this truck is more than capable of handling a variety of tasks, from everyday driving to heavy-duty work. Whether youre looking for a truck to haul your gear, tow your boat, or make a statement on the road, the Silverado 1500 Custom delivers on all fronts. It offers a compelling combination of performance, practicality, and technology, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking a truck that can do it all.</p><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 CUSTOM</strong><ul> <li>6-Passenger Seating</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Air Conditioning</li> <li>Cruise Control</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Hill Start Assist</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Electronic Stability Control</li> <li>Proactive Roll Avoidance</li> <li>Anti-Lock Brake System</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>7-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li> <li>AUX Input</li> <li>6-Speaker</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>5.3L V8 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission</li></ul><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

91,500 KM

Details Description

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom - LOW KM!! 6-PASS WORK TRUCK!!

12005173

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom - LOW KM!! 6-PASS WORK TRUCK!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,500KM
VIN 3GCUKPEC0JG465849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29021P
  • Mileage 91,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom is a standout option for those who need a reliable, powerful, and stylish pickup truck that offers great value. With its bold design, impressive performance capabilities, and a wide range of features, this truck is more than capable of handling a variety of tasks, from everyday driving to heavy-duty work. Whether you're looking for a truck to haul your gear, tow your boat, or make a statement on the road, the Silverado 1500 Custom delivers on all fronts. It offers a compelling combination of performance, practicality, and technology, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking a truck that can do it all.


FEATURES OF THE 2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 CUSTOM
  • 6-Passenger Seating

CONVENIENCE
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cruise Control

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Traction Control
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Proactive Roll Avoidance
  • Anti-Lock Brake System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 7-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
  • AUX Input
  • 6-Speaker

PERFORMANCE
  • 5.3L V8 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500