<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p>- New MB safety</p><p>- 5.3L</p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

279,094 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - 5.3L

12005944

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - 5.3L

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
279,094KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCVKRECXJZ134891

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 279,094 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- New MB safety

- 5.3L

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500