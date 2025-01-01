$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,867KM
VIN 3GCUKREC2JG603919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 30559P
- Mileage 99,867 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Ash/Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Low tire pressure warning, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, 8\" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Traction control.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
Day/night rearview mirror
ashtray
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Front Reading Lights
Remote panic alarm
Mechanical
Brake Assist System
Battery run down protection
Safety
Hill start assist
Additional Features
Door Ajar Warning
fuel
voltmeter
coolant
Oil Pressure Gauge
000 km
Variable Valve Control
Rear bumper step
Overdrive Transmission
Capless fuel filler
Cabback Insulator
Engine hour metre
Transmission 6-speed automatic
Oil Pressure Warning
3-point seatbelt Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
ABS Brakes 4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
ABS Brakes Four channel ABS brakes
Accessory power Retained accessory power
Air conditioning Yes
Auto door locks Auto-locking doors
Auto headlights Auto on/off headlight control
Aux input jack Auxiliary input jack
Battery charge warning
Beverage holders Front beverage holders
Beverage holders rear Rear beverage holders
Cylinder head material Aluminum cylinder head
Delay off headlights Delay-off headlights
Door bins front Driver and passenger door bins
Door bins rear Rear door bins
Door handle material Body-coloured door handles
Door locks Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Door mirror style Body-coloured door mirrors
Door mirror type Standard style side mirrors
Engine block material Aluminum engine block
Engine cooler Engine oil cooler
Engine Location Front mounted engine
Engine Mounting direction Longitudinal mounted engine
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
First-row windows Power first-row windows
Floor coverage Full floor coverage
Floor covering Full carpet floor covering
Front anti-roll Front anti-roll bar
Front head restraint control Manual front seat head restraint control
Front impact airbag driver Driver front impact airbag
Front impact airbag passenger Passenger front impact airbag
Front seatback upholstery Plastic front seatback upholstery
Front side impact airbag driver Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Front side impact airbag passenger Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Handsfree Bluetooth handsfree wireless device connectivity
Headlight type Projector beam headlights
Headlights on reminder
Headliner coverage Full headliner coverage
Headliner material Cloth headliner material
Heated door mirrors Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Height adjustable seatbelts Front height adjustable seatbelts
High mount stop light High mounted centre stop light
Ignition Spark ignition system
Interior courtesy lights Fade interior courtesy lights
Key in vehicle warning
Keyfob cargo controls Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob door locks Keyfob activated door locks
Lock-up transmission
Low level warnings Low level warning for oil
washer fluid and brake fluid
Number of doors 4 doors
Occupancy sensor Airbag occupancy sensor
One-touch down window Front and rear one-touch down windows
Overhead console Mini overhead console
Passenger doors rear left Conventional left rear passenger door
Passenger doors rear right Conventional right rear passenger door
Primary display touchscreen Primary monitor touchscreen
Radiator
Radio AM/FM/digital/SiriusXMsatellite
RDS Radio data system (RDS)
Rear camera Rear mounted camera
Rear head restraint control Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear head restraints Height adjustable rear seat head restraints
Rear seat direction Front facing rear seat
Rear seatback upholstery Carpet rear seatback upholstery
Rear Springs Regular grade rear springs
Rear windshield Fixed rear windshield
Running lights LED daytime running lights
Satellite trial 3 month satellite trial subscription
Seatback storage pockets 2 seatback storage pockets
Second-row windows Power second-row windows
Seek scan
Service interval warning Service interval indicator
Speakers Standard grade speakers
Special paint Monotone paint
Speedometer Redundant digital speedometer
Springs front Front coil springs
Steering Electric power-assist steering system
Steering mounted audio control Steering wheel mounted audio controls
Steering type number of wheels 2-wheel steering system
Steering type Rack-pinion steering
Suspension ride type front Independent front suspension
Tailgate control Tailgate/power door lock
Temperature display Exterior temperature display
Tinted windows Deep tinted windows
Traction control All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Transmission electronic control
Transmission Type Automatic
Variable panel light Variable instrument panel light
Ventilated brakes Front and rear ventilated disk brakes
Visor driver mirror Driver visor mirror
Visor illuminated driver mirror Illuminated driver visor mirror
Visor illuminated passenger mirror Illuminated passenger visor mirror
Visor passenger mirror Passenger visor mirror
Wipers Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Wireless streaming Bluetooth wireless audio streaming
Alternator Type Alternator
Antenna Fixed audio antenna
Armrests front centre Front seat centre armrest
Armrests front storage Front seat armrest storage
Armrests rear Rear seat centre armrest
Basic warranty 36 month/60
Bed-rail protectors Pickup bed-rail protectors
Body panels Galvanized steel/aluminum body panels with side impact beams
Box style Standard style pickup box
Child door locks Manual rear child safety door locks
Clock In-radio display clock
Cruise control Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Door mirrors Power door mirrors
Door panel insert Metal-look door panel insert
Door trim insert Vinyl door trim insert
Drive type Four-wheel drive
Emissions LEV3-ULEV125 emissions
Emissions tiers Tier 3 Bin 125 emissions
regular unleaded
Folding rear seats 60-40 folding rear seats
Front head restraints Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Front seat type Split-bench front seat
Fuel Type Regular Unleaded
Gearshifter material Urethane gear shifter material
Instrumentation display Analog instrumentation display
Internet radio capability
Locking hub control Auto locking hub control
Low tire pressure warning Tire specific low air pressure warning
Manual passenger seat controls Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Number of airbags 6 airbags
Number of first-row screens 2 total number of 1st row displays
Overhead airbags Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Panel insert Metal-look instrument panel insert
Passenger seat direction Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Perimeter approach lighting Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Pickup box cargo light
Powertrain type ICE
Rear bench seats Split-bench rear seat
Rear cargo door Tailgate
Rear seat folding position Fold-up rear seat cushion
Rear seats fixed or removable Fixed rear seats
Seatbelt pretensioners Front seatbelt pretensioners
Seatbelt pretensioners number 2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Seating capacity 6
Selectable mode transmission
Shutters Active grille shutters
Spare tire Full-size spare tire with steel wheel
Spare tire location Crank-down spare tire
Split front seats 40-20-40 split-bench front seat
Steering wheel tilt Manual tilting steering wheel
Suspension ride type rear Rigid axle rear suspension
Suspension type front Short and long arm front suspension
Tailpipe Stainless steel single exhaust
Towing trailer sway Trailer sway control
Transfer case Electronic transfer case shift
Transmission fluid temperature warning Transmission fluid temp warning
Window Trim Black side window trim
MP3 CD player MP3 decoder
Overhead console storage
Paint Clearcoat paint
12V power outlets 2 12V power outlets
Folding door mirrors Manual folding door mirrors
Manual driver seat controls Driver seat manual reclining
One-touch up window Driver one-touch up window
Primary display size 8 inch primary display
Speakers number 6 speakers
Speed sensitive steering Speed sensitive power steering
Steering wheel material Leather and metal-look steering wheel
Driver seat direction Driver seat with 4-way directional controls
Front seat upholstery Cloth front seat upholstery
Rear head restraint control 2 rear seat head restraints
Rear seat upholstery Cloth rear seat upholstery
Climate control Manual climate control
CD location CD player located in the dashboard/instrument panel
CD Single-disk CD player
Glove box Locking glove box
Number of beverage holders 11 beverage holders
Powertrain warranty 60 month/160
Roadside warranty 60 month/160
Sequential shift control
Tow hooks front 2 front tow hooks
Bumper rub strip front Black front bumper rub strip
4WD type AutoTrac part and full-time 4WD
Corrosion perforation warranty 72 month/160
Electronic stability control StabiliTrak w/Proactive Roll Avoidance electronic stability control system with anti-roll
Interior accents Chrome interior accents
Restricted driving mode Teen Driver restricted driving mode
Springs rear Rear leaf springs
Suspension type rear Leaf spring rear suspension
Tire pressure Tire Fill Alert tire pressure fill assist
Turn signal warning Turn signal on warning
Turn-by-turn nav OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Vehicle tracker Vehicle tracker with vehicle slowdown
Battery type Heavy-duty lead acid battery
Brake type DuraLife 4-wheel disk brakes
Engine Cylinders EcoTec3 V8
Engine EcoTec3 5.3L V-8 gasoline direct injection
engine with cylinder deactivation and 355HP
Driver lumbar Manual driver seat lumbar
lumbar support and fore/aft control
Under seat tray front Locking front under seat tray
Convex spotter Driver convex spotter mirror
Easy lift tailgate EZ Lift
Easy lower tailgate EZ Lower
Floor mats Rubber front and rear floor mats
USB ports 3 USB ports
Maintenance warranty 24 month/48
App Link Smart device integration OnStar RemoteLink smart device app link
Bodyside moldings Body-coloured bodyside moldings
Emergency SOS OnStar Directions & Connections vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
External memory Chevrolet MyLink external memory control
Headlights High-intensity discharge low and high beam headlights
Immobilizer PASS-Key III+ immobilizer
Internet access OnStar 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access
Voice activated audio Chevrolet MyLink voice activated audio controls
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500