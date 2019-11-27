2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

*** CUSTOM UPGRADES! *** LIFT KIT & GRAPHICS PKG!! *** ULTRA LOW K!!! *** Locally owned Silverado 4x4, ordered with 6.5 FT BOX then upgraded to one of a kind look!! Still has factory GM Warranty......Color-Matched Front Bumper & Grille......Blackout Badging......Mild Lift......TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......Android Auto & Apple CarPlay......LED Headlights......Bed Liner......Tinted Windows......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Aux & USB Stereo Inputs......Full Power Convenience Package......HEATED MIRRORS......Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD / 4x4......Graphics Package......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlamps......ON STAR Ready......Rear Cargo Box Lighting......Transmission TOW-HAUL MODE......and Optional Brand New Matte Grey Ion Wheels w/ All-Terrain Tires Available (pictured).



PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET



Comes with all original Books & Manuals, balance of factory CHEVROLET WARRANTY, and all-season Rubber Mats. Custom look, outstanding condition, and just 18,000 KMs!! A steal for only $33,575 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!



Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)



PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.



Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.



Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Powertrain Tow/Haul Mode Seating Upholstery: Cloth Comfort Front air conditioning

Air filtration

Additional Features sun visors

Retained Accessory Power

digital odometer

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Braking Assist

Roll Stability Control

trailer stability control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Active grille shutters

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Gauge: tachometer

Rear seat type: bench

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel: tilt

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Auxiliary audio input: USB

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

One-touch windows: 4

Reading lights: front

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Front spring type: coil

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Tire type: all season

Storage: door pockets

Front bumper color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Side mirrors: heated

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Spare wheel type: steel

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Headlights: HID/Xenon

Front struts

Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel

Gauge: oil pressure

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Tow hooks: front

Camera system: rearview

Rear suspension classification: solid live axle

Armrests: front center

Axle ratio: 3.42

Oil monitor

Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Rear spring type: leaf

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Grille color: black

Window trim: black

Front air conditioning zones: single

Front brake diameter: 13.0

Driver seat manual adjustments: height

Storage: front seatback

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar

Rear headrests: 2

Spare tire size: full-size

Assist handle: front

Daytime running lights: LED

Emergency locking retractors: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Front brake width: 1.18

Infotainment: MyLink

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Rearview monitor: in dash

Power door locks: anti-lockout

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Power windows: safety reverse

Total speakers: 6

Power door locks: auto-locking

Rear brake diameter: 13.6

Side mirror type: spotter mirror

Driver seat manual adjustments

Steering ratio: 16.3

Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0

Front shock type: twin-tube gas

Rear shock type: twin-tube gas

Mirror color: black

Steering wheel trim: urethane

4WD selector: manual hi-lo

4WD type: part time

Door handle color: black

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Rear brake width: 0.79

Capless fuel filler system

Grille color: body-color surround

Pickup bed light

Tailgate: removable

Programmable safety key

Rear suspension type: multi-leaf

Electronic messaging assistance: with read function

Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm

Rear seat folding: folds up

Wheels: chrome clad

Floor material: rubber/vinyl

Fuel economy display: range

Bumper detail: rear step

Pickup bed type: fleetside

Tailgate protection cap

Warnings and reminders: maintenance due

Warnings and reminders: low battery

Assist handle: rear

Check rear seat reminder

Infotainment screen size: 7 in.

Instrument cluster screen size: 3.5 in.

Side curtain airbags: rear

Radio: touch screen display

Rearview mirror: manual day/night

