2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

*** CUSTOM UPGRADES! *** LIFT KIT & GRAPHICS PKG!! *** ULTRA LOW K!!! *** Locally owned Silverado 4x4, ordered with 6.5 FT BOX then upgraded to one of a kind look!! Still has factory GM Warranty......Color-Matched Front Bumper & Grille......Blackout Badging......Mild Lift......TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......Android Auto & Apple CarPlay......LED Headlights......Bed Liner......Tinted Windows......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Aux & USB Stereo Inputs......Full Power Convenience Package......HEATED MIRRORS......Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD / 4x4......Graphics Package......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlamps......ON STAR Ready......Rear Cargo Box Lighting......Transmission TOW-HAUL MODE......and Optional Brand New Matte Grey Ion Wheels w/ All-Terrain Tires Available (pictured).
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, balance of factory CHEVROLET WARRANTY, and all-season Rubber Mats. Custom look, outstanding condition, and just 18,000 KMs!! A steal for only $33,575 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
- Safety
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Power Brakes
- Child Safety Door Locks
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Exterior
- Tinted Glass
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Clock
- External temperature display
- Cupholders: Front
- Power Options
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Powertrain
- Seating
- Comfort
- Front air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Additional Features
- sun visors
- Retained Accessory Power
- digital odometer
- Radio data system
- Driver Information System
- Braking Assist
- Roll Stability Control
- trailer stability control
- Electronic brakeforce distribution
- Radio: AM/FM
- Active grille shutters
- Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
- Front Suspension Classification: Independent
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
- ABS: 4-wheel
- Front airbags: dual
- Gauge: tachometer
- Rear seat type: bench
- Side airbags: front
- Side mirror adjustments: power
- Steering wheel: tilt
- Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
- Side curtain airbags: front
- Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
- Auxiliary audio input: USB
- Front brake type: ventilated disc
- Rear brake type: ventilated disc
- One-touch windows: 4
- Reading lights: front
- Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
- Headlights: auto on/off
- Rear seatbelts: 3-point
- Front headrests: adjustable
- Rear headrests: adjustable
- Front spring type: coil
- Wireless data link: Bluetooth
- Tire type: all season
- Storage: door pockets
- Front bumper color: body-color
- Rear bumper color: body-color
- Fuel economy display: MPG
- Headlights: auto delay off
- Side mirrors: heated
- Child seat anchors: LATCH system
- Spare wheel type: steel
- Power outlet(s): 12V front
- Headlights: HID/Xenon
- Front struts
- Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
- Gauge: oil pressure
- Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
- Antenna type: mast
- Tow hooks: front
- Camera system: rearview
- Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
- Armrests: front center
- Axle ratio: 3.42
- Oil monitor
- Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
- Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
- Rear spring type: leaf
- Front headrests: 2
- Front wipers: variable intermittent
- Hill holder control
- Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
- Power windows: lockout button
- Grille color: black
- Window trim: black
- Front air conditioning zones: single
- Front brake diameter: 13.0
- Driver seat manual adjustments: height
- Storage: front seatback
- Seatbelt warning sensor: front
- Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
- Rear headrests: 2
- Spare tire size: full-size
- Assist handle: front
- Daytime running lights: LED
- Emergency locking retractors: front
- Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
- Front brake width: 1.18
- Infotainment: MyLink
- Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
- Rearview monitor: in dash
- Power door locks: anti-lockout
- Auxiliary audio input: jack
- Power windows: safety reverse
- Total speakers: 6
- Power door locks: auto-locking
- Rear brake diameter: 13.6
- Side mirror type: spotter mirror
- Driver seat manual adjustments
- Steering ratio: 16.3
- Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
- Front shock type: twin-tube gas
- Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
- Mirror color: black
- Steering wheel trim: urethane
- 4WD selector: manual hi-lo
- 4WD type: part time
- Door handle color: black
- Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
- Rear brake width: 0.79
- Capless fuel filler system
- Grille color: body-color surround
- Pickup bed light
- Tailgate: removable
- Programmable safety key
- Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
- Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
- Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms
- Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
- Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
- Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm
- Rear seat folding: folds up
- Wheels: chrome clad
- Floor material: rubber/vinyl
- Fuel economy display: range
- Bumper detail: rear step
- Pickup bed type: fleetside
- Tailgate protection cap
- Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
- Warnings and reminders: low battery
- Assist handle: rear
- Check rear seat reminder
- Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
- Instrument cluster screen size: 3.5 in.
- Side curtain airbags: rear
- Radio: touch screen display
- Rearview mirror: manual day/night
