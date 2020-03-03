2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

- Additional Features
-
- Rear Vision Camera
- 6-Speaker Audio System
- Door handles, black
- Body, Pick Up Box
- Cooling, external engine oil cooler
- Alternator, 150 amps
- Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
- Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
- Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
- Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
- Bumper, rear chrome
- Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
- Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
- Glass, deep-tinted
- Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
- Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
- Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
- StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
- Active aero shutters, front
- CornerSteps, rear bumper
- Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
- Capless Fuel Fill
- Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
- Bumper, front chrome
- Grille surround, chrome
- GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
- Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
- Air conditioning, single-zone
- Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
- Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl, no floor mats included
- Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Double Cab models.)
- Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
- Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
- Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
- SiriusXM, delete
- ENGINE, 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
- Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
- Engine, 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 30...
- Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and ...
- Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
- OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.