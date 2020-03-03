Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 4753446
  2. 4753446
  3. 4753446
  4. 4753446
  5. 4753446
  6. 4753446
  7. 4753446
  8. 4753446
  9. 4753446
  10. 4753446
  11. 4753446
  12. 4753446
  13. 4753446
  14. 4753446
  15. 4753446
  16. 4753446
  17. 4753446
Contact Seller

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4753446
  • Stock #: 0456
  • VIN: 1GCVKNEH4JZ370456
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500; BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 4 WHEEL DRIVE

BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, 4WD, AM/FM, POWER STEERING, 6 PASSENGER, CLOTH SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, SEAT NONE, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, DUAL AIR BAGS, TRACTION CONTROL. AIRBAG FRONT LEFT YES, HARD TOP, USB INPUT, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, MP3 CAPABILITY, POWER LOCKS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!!
___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • 6-Speaker Audio System
  • Door handles, black
  • Body, Pick Up Box
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
  • Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
  • Bumper, rear chrome
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
  • Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
  • Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • Active aero shutters, front
  • CornerSteps, rear bumper
  • Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
  • Capless Fuel Fill
  • Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
  • Bumper, front chrome
  • Grille surround, chrome
  • GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
  • Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
  • Air conditioning, single-zone
  • Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
  • Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl, no floor mats included
  • Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Double Cab models.)
  • Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
  • Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
  • Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
  • SiriusXM, delete
  • ENGINE, 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
  • Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
  • Engine, 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 30...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and ...
  • Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
  • OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Excell

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 92,000 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 88,950 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Soul 2U
 104,078 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Send A Message