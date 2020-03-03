2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Safety Fog Lights

Stability Control

Onstar

DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Courtesy Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Block Heater

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder

Tow Hitch Receiver

Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Interior

Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

Box liner Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Tonneau Cover

Crew Cab

Navigation System

Bed Liner

Rear View Camera

Step Bumper

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.