Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

42,302 KM

Details Description Features

$34,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Dbl Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Dbl Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 5627295
  2. 5627295
  3. 5627295
  4. 5627295
  5. 5627295
  6. 5627295
  7. 5627295
  8. 5627295
  9. 5627295
  10. 5627295
  11. 5627295
  12. 5627295
  13. 5627295
  14. 5627295
  15. 5627295
  16. 5627295
  17. 5627295
  18. 5627295
  19. 5627295
  20. 5627295
  21. 5627295
  22. 5627295
  23. 5627295
  24. 5627295
  25. 5627295
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

42,302KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5627295
  • Stock #: F3BG6G
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC3JZ108265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3BG6G
  • Mileage 42,302 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Clean CarFax History
Rally Edition
Custom Convenience Package
Trailering Package
Rear Vision Camera
6" Black Assist Steps
Keyless Entry

Enjoy peace of mind with balance of Chverolet factory warranty.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report



Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tow Hooks
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Four Wheel Drive
Front air conditioning
Rear bench seats
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2014 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 136,000 KM
$26,555 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 83,030 KM
$16,974 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 15,663 KM
$28,755 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory