Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

30,150 KM

Details Description Features

$37,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,977

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$37,977

+ taxes & licensing

30,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6017967
  • Stock #: F3N729
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC4JG250146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,150 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Black LT 4x4, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 6 Speaker Audio System, Bluetooth® For Phone, Chevrolet Connected Access, Chevrolet w/4G LTE, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trailering Package, True North Edition.


Recent Arrival! V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Odometer is 55301 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 84,408 KM
$48,755 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sorento LX ...
 67,008 KM
$20,971 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 40,500 KM
$40,933 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory