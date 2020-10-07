Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

14,495 KM

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
Custom 4x4 | Remote Start | Backup Camera | No Accidents

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

14,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6193680
  • Stock #: F3PNDY
  • VIN: 3GCUKPEC8JG421615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 14,495 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Four Wheel Drive
Rear View Camera
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power

