2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

38,474 KM

Details Description Features

$48,564

+ tax & licensing
$48,564

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8 | Leather | Sunroof

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8 | Leather | Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$48,564

+ taxes & licensing

38,474KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7179962
  Stock #: F3XXMT
  VIN: 3GCUKSEC6JG201473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,474 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ V8 Automatic 4WD Blue

Odometer is 24405 kilometers below market average!

4x4, Sunroof, Automatic, 4WD, Black Leather, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6 Speaker Audio System, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth® For Phone, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps, Chevrolet w/4G LTE, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual Climate Control, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Body-Colour Bumper, Heated front seats, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Taillamps w/Signature, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Sliding Rear Window, Preferred Equipment Group 2LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Trailering Package, Universal Home Remote.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
tilt steering
remote start
Universal Garage Door Opener
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
HD Radio
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
active OnStar servic
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

