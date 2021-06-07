Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

21,874 KM

$39,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LT Double Cab 4WD 5.3L V8

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

21,874KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7311335
  Stock #: F43G9P
  VIN: 1GCVKREC4JZ233755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT LT Double Cab 4WD 5.3L V8 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD White

CARFAX Canada One Owner

6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Gray, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 6 Speaker Audio System, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth® For Phone, Chevrolet w/4G LTE, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Rear Chrome Bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Steering
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Bluetooth
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
HD Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8" diagonal color touch-screen
includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; USB ports; auxiliary jack; voice-activated technology for radio an

