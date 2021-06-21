Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

40,811 KM

$42,899

+ tax & licensing
$42,899

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Ultra Low Kms!

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Ultra Low Kms!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$42,899

+ taxes & licensing

40,811KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7446416
  Stock #: F452VV
  VIN: 3GCUKREC1JG371524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F452VV
  • Mileage 40,811 KM

Vehicle Description

At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
HD Radio
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
active OnStar servic
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

