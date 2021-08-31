Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,715

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,715

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Double Cab 4WD 5.3L V8

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Double Cab 4WD 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 8024353
  2. 8024353
  3. 8024353
  4. 8024353
  5. 8024353
  6. 8024353
  7. 8024353
  8. 8024353
  9. 8024353
  10. 8024353
  11. 8024353
  12. 8024353
  13. 8024353
  14. 8024353
  15. 8024353
  16. 8024353
  17. 8024353
  18. 8024353
  19. 8024353
  20. 8024353
  21. 8024353
  22. 8024353
  23. 8024353
  24. 8024353
  25. 8024353
  26. 8024353
Contact Seller
Sale

$36,715

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8024353
  • Stock #: F4BBC5
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC7JZ204531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4BBC5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! New Price!


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner


2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Red

6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black, 20" x 9" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 3-Passenger Full-Width Folding Rear Bench Seat, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth® For Phone, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver Information Centre, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Heated door mirrors, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1CX, Radio: AM/FM w/7" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl, no floor mats included
Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Double Cab models.)
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Bluetooth
6-Speaker Audio System
SiriusXM, delete
Four Wheel Drive
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Door handles, black
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Glass, deep-tinted
Active aero shutters, front
CornerSteps, rear bumper
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Headlamp bezels, body-colour
Bumper, rear body-colour, with CornerSteps
Bumper, front body colour
Grille surround, body colour
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.) (Not available with (PCP) Custom Convenience Package.)
Rear View Camera
Air Conditioning-Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power
Audio system
AM/FM/stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock
auxiliary jack
includes USB ports
Silverado Custom Trim
Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones
Chevrolet MyLink Radio 7" diagonal colour touch-screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 122,933 KM
$29,708 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 109,000 KM
$36,715 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 2500...
 155,359 KM
$64,167 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory