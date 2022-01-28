$45,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS w/Remote Start *Local-Low KM*
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
$45,500
- Listing ID: 8167741
- Stock #: 259190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Ash with Jet Black Interior Accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 39,976 KM
Vehicle Description
Finding a low mileage, Crew Cab pick-up truck can be like searching for a needle in a haystack, right? Not at Audi Winnipeg! Check out this very low KM 2018 Chevy Silverado LS Crew Cab 4x4 that just arrived. This locally owned & serviced truck has a back-up camera, power package, a remote starter and the powerful 5.3L V8 power train!
Vehicle Features
