2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

39,976 KM

$45,500

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

LS w/Remote Start *Local-Low KM*

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

39,976KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 259190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Ash with Jet Black Interior Accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 39,976 KM

Vehicle Description

Finding a low mileage, Crew Cab pick-up truck can be like searching for a needle in a haystack, right? Not at Audi Winnipeg! Check out this very low KM 2018 Chevy Silverado LS Crew Cab 4x4 that just arrived. This locally owned & serviced truck has a back-up camera, power package, a remote starter and the powerful 5.3L V8 power train!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

