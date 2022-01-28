$46,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-414-4143
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT *LOW K! Tonneau & Htd Seats*
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
$46,800
+ taxes & licensing
48,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8188371
- Stock #: GT6658
- VIN: 3GCUKREC2JG299667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 48,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5