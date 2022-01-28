Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

48,000 KM

Details Description

$46,800

+ tax & licensing
$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT *LOW K! Tonneau & Htd Seats*

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT *LOW K! Tonneau & Htd Seats*

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

48,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8188371
  • Stock #: GT6658
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC2JG299667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** YES, ONLY 48,000 KMS!! *** EXCELLENT LOCAL HISTORY! *** 5.3L V8 4X4 & BIG SCREEN! *** HEATED SEATS *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

