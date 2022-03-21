Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

60,000 KM

Details Description

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - Z71, only 60 k!! HTD LTHR, REMOTE START!

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - Z71, only 60 k!! HTD LTHR, REMOTE START!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8839754
  • Stock #: GT7508
  • VIN: 3GCUKSECXJG159860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT7508
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SUPER LOW K!!! LTZ Z 71!!! HEATED LEATHER + REMOTE START! *** RARE OPTION PACKAGE!! LEATHER 6 SEAT LTZ Z71!!! *** ABSOLUTELY MASSIVE LOOKS! BLACK ON BLACK ON BLACK!!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 comes with all original books and manuals, custom fit all weather Silverado mats, and balance of 5 YR CHEVROLET WARRANTY! Now priced to sell with only 60K!! at $45,800, with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

