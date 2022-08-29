Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

67,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Z71 Custom Built Show Truck! BDS, Smittybilt, MBRP, Fuel

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Z71 Custom Built Show Truck! BDS, Smittybilt, MBRP, Fuel

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9026482
  Stock #: GT7612
  VIN: 3GCUKRECXJG309829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT7612
  • Mileage 67,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ABSOLUTELY ONE OF A KIND! *** NO EXPENSE SPARED... $20,000+ IN AFTERMARKET UPGRADES!! *** So much to list, where to even begin? Started as an optioned up Z71, sport console, heated bucket seats, big screen, Bose stereo, Apple Carplay / Android Auto, remote start, colour-matched grille & fender flares... But then added a Big BDS Suspension Lift (done right, truck drives straight and true)......BDS Front Skid Plate......MBRP Custom Exhaust......Go Rhino custom front bumper (painted to match)......Smittybilt X2O Winch & Controller......LED Pod Lights recessed in Bumper......Firestone Ride Rite Air Bags w/ Backlit Gauge......Top of the Line Leer Colour-Matched Topper (Windows all around & Wired with Power Locks)......Sick CargoEase Bed Slide......3M Protection......Powder Coated Black Step Bars......Heavy-Duty Mud Flaps Front & Rear......20-Inch Fuel Wheels......Brand New 35-Inch All Terrain Tires. Absolutely stellar condition, Husky mats included. No penny pinched anywhere in this build, immaculately cared for. To buy this truck second-hand and rebuild as it stands today would cost $65,000. Don't miss this opportunity at a fully built show truck at a huge savings... financing available!!

Planning on driving the truck year round? Ask about a set of good condition (75% tread remaining) studded 35-Inch Duratracs available to fit as well!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
