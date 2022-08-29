Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

61,238 KM

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Custom 3.99% AVAILABLE | BACKUP CAM

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

61,238KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9064942
  • Stock #: F4R86T
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEH1JZ101763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Dark Ash with Jet Black Interior Accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4R86T
  • Mileage 61,238 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4WD | DOUBLE CAB | BACKUP CAM EcoTec3 4.3L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Summit White
Key Features & Safety Features
- Preferred Equipment Group 1CX
- Custom Convenience Pkg
- Trailering Pkg
- Rear Bumper Corner Steps
- 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
- Bluetooth
- Rear Vision Camera
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl, no floor mats included
Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Double Cab models.)
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Engine, 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 30...
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Door handles, black
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Glass, deep-tinted
Active aero shutters, front
CornerSteps, rear bumper
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Headlamp bezels, body-colour
Bumper, rear body-colour, with CornerSteps
Bumper, front body colour
Grille surround, body colour
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.) (Not available with (PCP) Custom Convenience Package.)
Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) chrome clad aluminum
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
6-Speaker Audio System
SiriusXM, delete
Rear bench seats
Trailering Package
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Silverado Custom Trim
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
CUSTOM CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (A91) remote locking tailgate and (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry, (B30) colour keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats, (C49) rear-window defogger, (UE1) OnStar and (U2K) SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

