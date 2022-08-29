$37,997+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4WD | 5.3L V8 | Crew Cab
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
$37,997
- Listing ID: 9075520
- Stock #: F4RF8D
- VIN: 3GCUKREC0JG607550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,534 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Summit White
Key Features
- 4WD
- True North Edition
- LT Plus Package
- Z71 Off-Road Package
- 6 Speaker Bose Audio
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth® For Phone
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Fully Automatic Headlights
- Heated door mirrors
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Power Sliding Rear Window
- Remote Vehicle Starter System
- Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and Carfax report.
Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!
Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
