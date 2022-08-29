Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

77,534 KM

Details Description Features

$37,997

+ tax & licensing
$37,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD | 5.3L V8 | Crew Cab

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD | 5.3L V8 | Crew Cab

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$37,997

+ taxes & licensing

77,534KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9075520
  • Stock #: F4RF8D
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC0JG607550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4RF8D
  • Mileage 77,534 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Summit White
Key Features

- 4WD
- True North Edition
- LT Plus Package
- Z71 Off-Road Package
- 6 Speaker Bose Audio
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth® For Phone
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Fully Automatic Headlights
- Heated door mirrors
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Power Sliding Rear Window
- Remote Vehicle Starter System
- Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and Carfax report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Power Windows
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Glass, deep-tinted
Active aero shutters, front
CornerSteps, rear bumper
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
HD Radio
6-Speaker Audio System
Radio, HD
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
