Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT 4x4 - Gorgeous HD! Like New!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT 4x4 - Gorgeous HD! Like New!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 4379934
  2. 4379934
  3. 4379934
  4. 4379934
  5. 4379934
  6. 4379934
  7. 4379934
  8. 4379934
  9. 4379934
  10. 4379934
  11. 4379934
  12. 4379934
  13. 4379934
  14. 4379934
  15. 4379934
  16. 4379934
  17. 4379934
  18. 4379934
  19. 4379934
  20. 4379934
  21. 4379934
  22. 4379934
  23. 4379934
  24. 4379934
  25. 4379934
  26. 4379934
  27. 4379934
  28. 4379934
  29. 4379934
  30. 4379934
Contact Seller

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4379934
  • Stock #: GT3664
  • VIN: 1GC1KVEG3JF232270
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Powertrain
  • Tow/Haul Mode
  • engine hour meter
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • digital odometer
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mats: front
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Overhead console: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Armrests: rear folding
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
  • Gauge: oil pressure
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Tow hooks: front
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Armrests: front center
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Front suspension type: short and long arm
  • Rear spring type: leaf
  • Satellite communications: OnStar
  • Wheels: aluminum
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Front brake diameter: 14.0
  • Rear brake diameter: 14.2
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Window trim: black
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
  • Rear headrests: 2
  • Spare tire size: full-size
  • Assist handle: front
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Internet radio app: Pandora
  • Infotainment: MyLink
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Wifi: hotspot
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Body side moldings: body-color
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
  • Locking differential: rear
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
  • Axle ratio: 4.10
  • Front spring type: torsion bars
  • Front shock type: twin-tube gas
  • Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
  • 4WD type: part time
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Armrests: rear center with cupholders
  • Grille color: chrome surround
  • Capless fuel filler system
  • Pickup bed light
  • Tailgate: removable
  • Programmable safety key
  • Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
  • Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Satellite communications: voice guided directions
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Steering ratio: 16.1
  • Front bumper color: chrome
  • Rear bumper color: chrome
  • Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Phone: voice operated
  • Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
  • Rear seat folding: folds up
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Rear brake width: 1.34
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Bumper detail: rear step
  • Pickup bed type: fleetside
  • Tailgate protection cap
  • Tailgate: lift assist
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Warnings and reminders: low battery
  • Storage: sunglasses holder
  • Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror
  • Tailgate: power locking
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Check rear seat reminder
  • Connected in-car apps: weather
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 3.6
  • Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
  • Smart device app function: maintenance status
  • Smart device app function: vehicle location
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Front brake width: 1.57
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Radio: HD radio
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Storage: in seat cushion
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 33 mm
  • Internet radio app: iHeartRadio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 38,000 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 130,000 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler *...
 85,000 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494

Send A Message