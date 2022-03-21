2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 6.0L 8-Cylinder SFI Flex Fuel OHV 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Black
Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Front Seats, Memory Seat, Power Sunroof, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, BOSE Sound w/6 Speaker System, Rear Step Bumper.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
Remote Locking Tailgate
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Vision Camera (Removed when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Crew Cab: Single-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions. (With (ZW9) pickup bo...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and ...
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
Trailer brake controller, integrated (Standard with (E63) pickup box. Available to order with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors
Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.)
Capless Fuel Fill (Gas engine only. Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
Leather Wrap Wheel
HD Radio
6-Speaker Audio System
Radio, HD
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices, includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
