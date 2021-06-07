2018 Chevrolet Sonic

$15,000 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 8 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7323449

7323449 Stock #: 21336

21336 VIN: 1G1JD5SH0J4137404

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Summit White]

Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Titanium

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,898 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.