2018 Chevrolet Sonic

101,822 KM

Details Description Features

$14,991

+ tax & licensing
$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

Premier No Accident | MyLink | Sunroof

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

Premier No Accident | MyLink | Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

101,822KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8410950
  Stock #: F4DW7T
  VIN: 1G1JF6SB2J4127565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4DW7T
  • Mileage 101,822 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Headlamps, projector type
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Mouldings, chrome belt-line
Ornamentation, RS lettering
Mouldings, rocker, sporty
Tires, P205/50R17 all-season, blackwall
Sunroof, power, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and wind deflector
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
COMPASS DISPLAY
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Defogger, rear-window electric
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Armrest, driver seat
Battery, retained accessory power
Bottle holders, 2, on driver and front passenger doors with storage pockets
Cup holders, 2 front and 1 rear
Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
Heater, outside air with fan
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Power outlet, auxiliary, front centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual, fore/aft
Seat, rear bench 60/40 split-folding with outboard height-adjustable headrests
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Temperature sensor, outside
Air filtration system, pollutant and odour
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy, rear and dual front reading lamps (Requires (UE1) OnStar.)
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up and Express-Down on all
Cargo privacy shade, upper rear
Cargo shelf floor, adjustable
Instrument panel, Piano Black accents
Shift knob, leather-trimmed with satin silver and chrome accents
Seat adjuster, driver, 6-way power
Key system, 2 spare keys
Driver Information Centre, enhanced
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Electronic brake force distribution
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
Brake Assist, panic
Door locks, rear child security
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
Air bags, 10 total
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
Air bags, head curtain, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, rear
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
Keyless Start
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
Suspension, Sport
Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
Mechanical jack with tools
Alternator, 100 amps
Brakes, front disc/rear drum
Exhaust, stainless-steel, heavy-duty
Steering, power, Electric Power Steering (EPS)
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm/auto, 2500 rpm/manual)
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, premium 6-speaker system
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
driver and front passenger
knee
Audio system
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
active OnStar ser
4 Cyl Engine
Premium Synthetic Interior
Gasoline Fuel System
Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7" diagonal colour touch-screen
17" (43.2 cm) Black-painted aluminum
AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones
featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

