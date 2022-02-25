2018 Chevrolet Sonic...

Sunroof, power, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and wind deflector
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Oil life monitoring system
COMPASS DISPLAY
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Armrest, driver seat
Battery, retained accessory power
Bottle holders, 2, on driver and front passenger doors with storage pockets
Cup holders, 2 front and 1 rear
Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
Heater, outside air with fan
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Power outlet, auxiliary, front centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual, fore/aft
Seat, rear bench 60/40 split-folding with outboard height-adjustable headrests
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Temperature sensor, outside
Air filtration system, pollutant and odour
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy, rear and dual front reading lamps (Requires (UE1) OnStar.)
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up and Express-Down on all
Cargo privacy shade, upper rear
Cargo shelf floor, adjustable
Instrument panel, Piano Black accents
Shift knob, leather-trimmed with satin silver and chrome accents
Seat adjuster, driver, 6-way power
Key system, 2 spare keys
Driver Information Centre, enhanced
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Electronic brake force distribution
Hill start assist
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
Door locks, rear child security
Air bags, 10 total
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
Air bags, head curtain, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, rear
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
driver and front passenger
knee
Audio system
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
active OnStar ser
4 Cyl Engine
Premium Synthetic Interior
Gasoline Fuel System
Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7" diagonal colour touch-screen
17" (43.2 cm) Black-painted aluminum
AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones
featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone
