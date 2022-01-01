2018 Chevrolet Spark

Wheel, 14" x 4.5" (35.6 cm x 11.4 cm) steel spare (Requires (ZAL) T105/70D14 blackwall spare tire.)
Fog lamps, front with chrome rings
Security System
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cabin Air Filter
Outside Temperature Display
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Oil life monitoring system
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Door handles, black
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
Assist handle, front passenger
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Defogger, rear-window
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Armrest, driver seat
Instrumentation, analog with kph speedometer
Cargo security shelf, rear
Console, rear, centre with storage tray
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear
Fuel filler door release, remote
Lighting, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp with OnStar controls
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Coat hooks, rear seat
Driver Information Centre, segmented display
Foot rest, driver side
Glovebox, non-locking
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down) front and rear
Seat adjuster, 2-way manual front passenger with manual recline
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way fore/aft (up/down) manual with manual recline
Storage, lower centre IP bin
Storage, passenger IP storage tray
Windows, Power with driver express up/down
Keys, foldable (2)
Seat adjuster, front passenger, manual recline
Power outlet, auxiliary 12-volt, located in front center stack storage
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations ap...
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Air bags, 10 total
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
Air bags, head curtain, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
active OnStar servi
AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible
Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7" diagonal colour touch-screen
