2018 Chevrolet Spark

$19,000 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 7 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8555945

8555945 Stock #: 22187

22187 VIN: KL8CD6SA3JC476620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray[Nightfall Grey]

Interior Colour Jet Black/Piano Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,703 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.