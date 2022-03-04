Menu
2018 Chevrolet Spark

84,703 KM

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

LT

Location

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

84,703KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8555945
  • Stock #: 22187
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA3JC476620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Nightfall Grey]
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Piano Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,703 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

