+ taxes & licensing
204-414-4143
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
*** LUXURY & REFINEMENT! *** HEATED LEATHER & HEATED STEERING WHEEL!! *** DVD BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT & NAVIGATION!!! *** SUNROOF & BOSE STEREO!!! *** CHEVROLET WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!! *** Completely decked out and loaded 4WD Burb!! All the ultra luxury safety features you could ask for like a Power SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......NAVIGATION Package......9-Speaker BOSE PREMIUM SOUND System......LEATHER INTERIOR......Factory REMOTE START......Adaptive RADAR CRUISE CONTROL......Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Smartphone Projection......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......2ND ROW HEATED SEATS......Memory Seat......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Power Adjustable Pedals......Dual Climate Control w/ Dedicated Rear Controls......POWER LIFTGATE......Pre-Collision Warning System......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT......LED Daytime Running Lights......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......4G LTE WIFI Connectivity......Dark Tinted Privacy Windows......Full Power Convenience Package (Locks, Mirrors, Windows)......Flat Folding 2nd & Third Row for Class Leading Cargo Capacity!......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD System......Tried And True 5.3L V8 Engine......6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ SelectShift......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ Wiring......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......TOW HAUL MODE......Fog Lights......and 20-Inch Alloys!
This used 2018 Chevrolet Suburban comes with all original Books & Manuals, balance of Factory CHEVY WARRANTY, and custom fit Mats. Yes, ONLY 51,000 KMS! Priced to sell at $54,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2018 Chevrolet Suburban please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5