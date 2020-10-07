Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

51,000 KM

Details Description

$54,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Suburban

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

LT *S.Roof, DVD, Nav, Htd Lthr, Tow Pkg*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

LT *S.Roof, DVD, Nav, Htd Lthr, Tow Pkg*

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 6044886
  2. 6044886
  3. 6044886
  4. 6044886
  5. 6044886
  6. 6044886
  7. 6044886
  8. 6044886
  9. 6044886
  10. 6044886
  11. 6044886
  12. 6044886
  13. 6044886
  14. 6044886
  15. 6044886
  16. 6044886
  17. 6044886
  18. 6044886
  19. 6044886
  20. 6044886
  21. 6044886
  22. 6044886
  23. 6044886
  24. 6044886
  25. 6044886
  26. 6044886
  27. 6044886
  28. 6044886
  29. 6044886
  30. 6044886
  31. 6044886
  32. 6044886
  33. 6044886
  34. 6044886
  35. 6044886
  36. 6044886
  37. 6044886
  38. 6044886
  39. 6044886
  40. 6044886
  41. 6044886
  42. 6044886
  43. 6044886
  44. 6044886
  45. 6044886
  46. 6044886
Contact Seller

$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

51,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6044886
  • Stock #: SCV4884
  • VIN: 1GNSKHKC3JR256503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LUXURY & REFINEMENT! *** HEATED LEATHER & HEATED STEERING WHEEL!! *** DVD BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT & NAVIGATION!!! *** SUNROOF & BOSE STEREO!!! *** CHEVROLET WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!! *** Completely decked out and loaded 4WD Burb!! All the ultra luxury safety features you could ask for like a Power SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......NAVIGATION Package......9-Speaker BOSE PREMIUM SOUND System......LEATHER INTERIOR......Factory REMOTE START......Adaptive RADAR CRUISE CONTROL......Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Smartphone Projection......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......2ND ROW HEATED SEATS......Memory Seat......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Power Adjustable Pedals......Dual Climate Control w/ Dedicated Rear Controls......POWER LIFTGATE......Pre-Collision Warning System......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT......LED Daytime Running Lights......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......4G LTE WIFI Connectivity......Dark Tinted Privacy Windows......Full Power Convenience Package (Locks, Mirrors, Windows)......Flat Folding 2nd & Third Row for Class Leading Cargo Capacity!......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD System......Tried And True 5.3L V8 Engine......6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ SelectShift......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ Wiring......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......TOW HAUL MODE......Fog Lights......and 20-Inch Alloys!

This used 2018 Chevrolet Suburban comes with all original Books & Manuals, balance of Factory CHEVY WARRANTY, and custom fit Mats. Yes, ONLY 51,000 KMS! Priced to sell at $54,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2018 Chevrolet Suburban please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2019 Nissan Murano S...
 47,000 KM
$30,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 5.0L...
 76,000 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Larami...
 140,000 KM
$32,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory