2018 Chevrolet Traverse

Air Bags

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Door locks, rear child security

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Daytime Running Lamps, LED

Horn, dual-note

Rear seat reminder

Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)

Following Distance Indicator (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package.)

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Limitations app...

Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints. Children are sa...