2018 Chevrolet Traverse

129,755 KM

Details Description Features

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier Bose | Heated Wheel

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier Bose | Heated Wheel

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$33,899

+ taxes & licensing

129,755KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10039908
  • Stock #: F54KMP
  • VIN: 1GNEVJKW9JJ132465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F54KMP
  • Mileage 129,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Manitoba vehicle with no collision!
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
remote start
STEERING WHEEL
universal home remote
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Power Driver Lumbar Control
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Cup holders, 10 total
Display, 4.2" driver instrument information, enhanced, multi-colour
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable

Exterior

Sunroof
Fog Lamps
COMPACT SPARE
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Mirror caps, body-colour
Active aero shutters, upper and lower
Sunroof, Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamps, LED, D-optic bi-function projector
Liftgate, rear power, hands free with emblem projection
Mouldings, body-colour with chrome insert (Mouldings are black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.)
Roof rails, Black front and Chrome mid and rear sections Black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.

Safety

Tire Pressure Monitor
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Air Bags
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Limitations app...
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints. Children are sa...
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child/presence detector (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restrain...

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Traction Mode Select
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless Charging for devices
Audio system feature, Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar se...

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
liftgate
Visors
brakes
Front
Driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
4-wheel disc
blackwall
leather-wrapped
Tire
programmable
Audio system feature
Chassis
Wipers
front intermittent with washers
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
3-spoke
deep-tinted
spare
frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Heated rear outboard seating positions
Wheel
active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider.)
Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen
right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
front passenger 6-way power
power passenger lumbar control
includes garage door opener
covered
power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
rear power
T135/70R18
18" (45.7 cm) steel
17" front and rear
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
hands free with emblem projection
tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver
All-Wheel Drive System
includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child ...
front passenger/child/presence detector (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

