$19,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Leather
2018 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Leather
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,047 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE LT-AWD
FULLY LOADED
7 PASSENGER AWD AMAZING FAMILY RIDE
REBUILT ON THE TITLE
LEATHER
DUAL SUNROOF
APPLE CAR PLAY
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
REAR HEATER AND AC
PUSH BUTTON START
BOSE SUPER ROCK SOUND SYSTEM
20" WHEELS (NEW TIRES)
CAPTAIN CHAIRS
REAR USB AND CLIMATE CONTROL
POWER HATCH
SUPER LOADED 1 OWNER FULL SIZE BEUTY IS A GREAT CLOR COMBO
LIKE NEW CONDITION
BRAND NEW SAFETY TOO!!!
$19,988 TODAY AND WE CAN FINANCE ANYONE
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carland
Email Carland
Carland
Call Dealer
204-227-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-227-4600