2018 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE LT-AWD FULLY LOADED 7 PASSENGER AWD AMAZING FAMILY RIDE REBUILT ON THE TITLE LEATHER DUAL SUNROOF APPLE CAR PLAY HEATED SEATS POWER SEATS REAR HEATER AND AC PUSH BUTTON START BOSE SUPER ROCK SOUND SYSTEM 20 WHEELS (NEW TIRES) CAPTAIN CHAIRS REAR USB AND CLIMATE CONTROL POWER HATCH SUPER LOADED 1 OWNER FULL SIZE BEUTY IS A GREAT CLOR COMBO LIKE NEW CONDITION BRAND NEW SAFETY TOO!!! $19,988 TODAY AND WE CAN FINANCE ANYONE

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

126,047 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Leather

13070563

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Leather

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,047KM
VIN 1GNEVHKW6JJ250899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,047 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE LT-AWD

FULLY LOADED

7 PASSENGER AWD AMAZING FAMILY RIDE



REBUILT ON THE TITLE



LEATHER

DUAL SUNROOF

APPLE CAR PLAY

HEATED SEATS

POWER SEATS

REAR HEATER AND AC

PUSH BUTTON START

BOSE SUPER ROCK SOUND SYSTEM

20" WHEELS (NEW TIRES)

CAPTAIN CHAIRS

REAR USB AND CLIMATE CONTROL

POWER HATCH



SUPER LOADED 1 OWNER FULL SIZE BEUTY IS A GREAT CLOR COMBO



LIKE NEW CONDITION

BRAND NEW SAFETY TOO!!!



$19,988 TODAY AND WE CAN FINANCE ANYONE

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Battery Saver
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Mechanical

Tool Kit
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Solar-tinted glass
Active grille shutters

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
4WD selector: electronic
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: captains chairs
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Infotainment: MyLink
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Third row headrests: 2
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear seat folding: flat
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear air conditioning zones: single
4WD type: part time
Battery rating: 600 CCA
Rear bumper color: black
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Programmable safety key
Cross traffic alert: rear
Camera system: surround view
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Window defogger: rear
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
Rocker panel color: black
Armrests: rear outboard seats
Alternator: 170 amps
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Roof rails: black
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: aluminum alloy with painted accents
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Assist handle: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Third row seat folding: flat / split
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions
Front airbags: center / dual
Floor mats: front / rear / third row
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Internet radio app: Pandora / Stitcher
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable
Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / HID/Xenon / wiper activated
Cupholders: 10 / front / rear / third row
Passenger seat power adjustments: 6 / height / lumbar / reclining

Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Carland

204-227-4600

2018 Chevrolet Traverse