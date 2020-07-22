Menu
2018 Chevrolet Traverse

60,100 KM

Details Description Features

$43,937

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

High Country AWD | 7 Passenger | Sunroof | Navigation | Loaded

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Sale Price

60,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5635680
  • Stock #: F3BBE5
  • VIN: 1GNEVKKWXJJ102848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax History
All Wheel Drive
3.6L V6 Engine
Surround Vision
Leather
Sunroof
Bose Speaker System
Hands-Free Power Liftgate

Enjoy peace of mind with balance of Chevrolet factory warranty.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

rear window defogger
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
HEATED
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
STEERING WHEEL
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat-Power Passenger
Steering Wheel-Leather
Windows-Power
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Parking Aid Sensor
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Seat(s)-Heated Rear
Air Conditioning-Rear

