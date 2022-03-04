2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD Summit White
Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Power Moonroof: Dual SkyScape, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Memory Seat, AWD, 3.49 Final Drive Axle Ratio, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System Feature, Dual Climate Control, Power Liftgate.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Temporary spare tire
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Mirror caps, body-colour
Active aero shutters, upper and lower
Sunroof, Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamps, IntelliBeam auto high beam control (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package.)
Headlamps, LED, D-optic bi-function projector
Liftgate, rear power, hands free with emblem projection
Mouldings, body-colour with chrome insert (Mouldings are black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.)
Roof rails, Black front and Chrome mid and rear sections Black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package.)
Forward Collision Alert (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package.)
Front Pedestrian Braking (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package.)
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off.
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child/presence detector
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
All Wheel Drive
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch
Sunroof
rear air conditioning
HEATED
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Wireless Charging for devices
Audio system feature, Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first)
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
STEERING WHEEL
Power Lift Gates
liftgate
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Moon Roof
Chevrolet Mylink Radio with Navigation
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
rear power
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
active OnStar servi
hands free with emblem projection
8" diagonal colour touch-screen and AM/FM stereo
includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
