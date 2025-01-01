$13,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Trax
LT
2018 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 9445
- Mileage 156,576 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Has Books
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.
Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!
POWER LOCKS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Excell
Email Auto Excell
Auto Excell
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4070