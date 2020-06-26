2018 Chevrolet Trax

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Split Bench Seat
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Tire Pressure Monitor System
- Powertrain
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- Telematics
- Rear Vision Camera
- Hill start assist
- Remote Vehicle Starter System
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
- WiFi Hotspot
- Smart Device Integration
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
- Air conditioning, single-zone manual
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
- Battery, 60AH
- Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
- Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
- Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
- Wipers, front intermittent
- Defogger, rear-window, electric
- Door handles, body-colour
- Windshield, solar absorbing
- Map pocket, driver seatback
- Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
- Alternator, 130 amps
- Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
- Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
- Door locks, rear child security
- Steering wheel, 3-spoke, urethane
- Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
- Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
- ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI
- Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
- Wiper, rear intermittent
- Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
- Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
- Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
- Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
- Suspension, Ride and Handling
- Mechanical jack with tools
- Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
- Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
- Tire, compact spare
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
- Mouldings, side glass (Chrome.)
- Windshield, acoustic laminated
- Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
- Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
- Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
- Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
- Armrest, driver seat
- Cruise control, electronic, automatic
- Air filter, particle
- Heater duct, rear, floor
- Cup holders, 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
- Power outlet, 110-volt, located on rear of centre console
- Storage includes covered bin on top of centre stack, large glove box, upper glove box, open-bin cubbies on each side of centre stack, centre stack lower bin and pull-out bin on driver-side of instrument panel
- Storage drawer, front passenger underseat
- Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
- Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
- Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
- StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
- Safety belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
- Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
- Knee protector, driver and front passenger, bolster
- Headlamps, halogen projector type with automatic exterior lamp control
- Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
- Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
- Cargo tie downs, 4
- Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
- ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
- Liftgate, rear applique, body-colour
- Tail lamps, sculpted with LED accent
- Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts, including speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge
- Instrumentation, with analog speedometer and tachometer
- Keys, (2) foldable
- Lighting, cargo area
- Lighting, interior with front reading lights and dome light
- Chassis, front-wheel drive
- Requires Subscription
- SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...
- Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
- Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations ap...
