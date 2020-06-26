2018 Chevrolet Trax

Menu
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Contact Seller
LT

Watch This Vehicle

LT

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,167KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5260559
  • Stock #: T20005A
  • VIN: 3GNCJLSB9JL353570
Exterior Colour
Silver
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Tire Pressure Monitor System
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Hill start assist
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
  • Air conditioning, single-zone manual
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
  • Battery, 60AH
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
  • Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
  • Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
  • Wipers, front intermittent
  • Defogger, rear-window, electric
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Windshield, solar absorbing
  • Map pocket, driver seatback
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke, urethane
  • Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
  • Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
  • ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI
  • Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
  • Wiper, rear intermittent
  • Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
  • Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
  • Suspension, Ride and Handling
  • Mechanical jack with tools
  • Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
  • Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
  • Tire, compact spare
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
  • Mouldings, side glass (Chrome.)
  • Windshield, acoustic laminated
  • Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
  • Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
  • Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
  • Armrest, driver seat
  • Cruise control, electronic, automatic
  • Air filter, particle
  • Heater duct, rear, floor
  • Cup holders, 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
  • Power outlet, 110-volt, located on rear of centre console
  • Storage includes covered bin on top of centre stack, large glove box, upper glove box, open-bin cubbies on each side of centre stack, centre stack lower bin and pull-out bin on driver-side of instrument panel
  • Storage drawer, front passenger underseat
  • Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
  • Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
  • Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
  • Safety belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
  • Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
  • Knee protector, driver and front passenger, bolster
  • Headlamps, halogen projector type with automatic exterior lamp control
  • Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
  • Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
  • Cargo tie downs, 4
  • Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
  • ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
  • Liftgate, rear applique, body-colour
  • Tail lamps, sculpted with LED accent
  • Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts, including speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge
  • Instrumentation, with analog speedometer and tachometer
  • Keys, (2) foldable
  • Lighting, cargo area
  • Lighting, interior with front reading lights and dome light
  • Chassis, front-wheel drive
  • Requires Subscription
  • SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations ap...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

