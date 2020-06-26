2018 Chevrolet Trax

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Stability Control

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Tire Pressure Monitor System Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Telematics

Rear Vision Camera

Hill start assist

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum

Air conditioning, single-zone manual

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Battery, 60AH

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front

Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping

Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry

Wipers, front intermittent

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Door handles, body-colour

Windshield, solar absorbing

Map pocket, driver seatback

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Alternator, 130 amps

Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Door locks, rear child security

Steering wheel, 3-spoke, urethane

Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered

Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt

ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI

Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted

Wiper, rear intermittent

Shift knob, satin silver and chrome

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls

Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio

Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)

Suspension, Ride and Handling

Mechanical jack with tools

Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted

Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel

Tire, compact spare

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Mouldings, side glass (Chrome.)

Windshield, acoustic laminated

Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate

Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual

Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual

Seatback, front passenger flat-folding

Armrest, driver seat

Cruise control, electronic, automatic

Air filter, particle

Heater duct, rear, floor

Cup holders, 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest

Power outlet, 110-volt, located on rear of centre console

Storage includes covered bin on top of centre stack, large glove box, upper glove box, open-bin cubbies on each side of centre stack, centre stack lower bin and pull-out bin on driver-side of instrument panel

Storage drawer, front passenger underseat

Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles

Cargo security cover, rigid, removable

Cargo storage, tray under rear floor

StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control

Safety belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt

Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual

Knee protector, driver and front passenger, bolster

Headlamps, halogen projector type with automatic exterior lamp control

Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre

Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down

Cargo tie downs, 4

Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)

Liftgate, rear applique, body-colour

Tail lamps, sculpted with LED accent

Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts, including speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge

Instrumentation, with analog speedometer and tachometer

Keys, (2) foldable

Lighting, cargo area

Lighting, interior with front reading lights and dome light

Chassis, front-wheel drive

Requires Subscription

SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations ap...

