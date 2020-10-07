2018 Chevrolet Trax

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Windows rear window defogger Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Conditioning-Front Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.