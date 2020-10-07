Menu
2018 Chevrolet Trax

78,000 KM

Details

$18,777

+ tax & licensing
$18,777

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2018 Chevrolet Trax

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LT FLASH SALE / CALL FOR MORE DETAILS...

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LT FLASH SALE / CALL FOR MORE DETAILS...

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale Price

$18,777

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5901429
  • Stock #: F3MMB9
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB8JL275211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade
All Wheel Drive
Remote Start
Sunroof
Rear Park Assist
Rear View Camera
Bose Speaker System

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Cargo shade
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Front
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

