2018 Chevrolet Trax

$20,997 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 9 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7489227

7489227 Stock #: 25095

25095 VIN: 3GNCJNSB0JL160574

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25095

Mileage 24,999 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Exterior Rear Window Wiper Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.