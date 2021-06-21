Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Trax

24,999 KM

Details Description Features

$20,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,997

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Trax

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LS* AWD/Bluetooth/Reverse Camera/LOW kms

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LS* AWD/Bluetooth/Reverse Camera/LOW kms

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$20,997

+ taxes & licensing

24,999KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7489227
  • Stock #: 25095
  • VIN: 3GNCJNSB0JL160574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25095
  • Mileage 24,999 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * LOW KILOMETERS * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER DECENT CARGO SPACE, EASY MANEUVERABILITY and EFFICIENCY checks all the boxes in this 2018 Chevrolet Trax LS! Equipped with ALL WHEEL DRIVE, REMOTE STARTER, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, automatic transmission, air conditioning and more. Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2018 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 27,900 KM
$33,887 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sed...
 13,998 KM
$20,697 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 14,056 KM
$49,388 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory