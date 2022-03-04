Menu
2018 Chevrolet Trax

34,586 KM

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2018 Chevrolet Trax

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LT* AWD/Bluetooth/Reverse Camera/Remote Starter

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LT* AWD/Bluetooth/Reverse Camera/Remote Starter

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

34,586KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8619140
  Stock #: 25527
  VIN: 3GNCJPSB4JL328616

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25527
  Mileage 34,586 KM

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, Only 34,586 km * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER DECENT CARGO SPACE, EASY MANEUVERABILITY and VERSATILITY checks all the boxes in this 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT! Equipped with ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, air conditioning, automatic transmission and more. Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-XXXX

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
