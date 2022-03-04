$26,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Trax
LT* AWD/Bluetooth/Reverse Camera/Remote Starter
Location
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg
3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6
204-895-3777
$26,888
- Listing ID: 8619140
- Stock #: 25527
- VIN: 3GNCJPSB4JL328616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,586 KM
Vehicle Description
SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, Only 34,586 km * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER DECENT CARGO SPACE, EASY MANEUVERABILITY and VERSATILITY checks all the boxes in this 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT! Equipped with ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, air conditioning, automatic transmission and more. Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470
Vehicle Features
