2018 Chevrolet Trax

$26,888 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 5 8 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8619140

8619140 Stock #: 25527

25527 VIN: 3GNCJPSB4JL328616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25527

Mileage 34,586 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.