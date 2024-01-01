$25,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chrysler 300
300S RWD|Leather/Pano Roof/Navi/Loaded/Clean Title
2018 Chrysler 300
300S RWD|Leather/Pano Roof/Navi/Loaded/Clean Title
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$25,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,221KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C3CCABGXJH195546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 195546
- Mileage 94,221 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
300S Leather, Pano Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated Power Leather Seats, Premium Alpine Audio, Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear Cam, CLEAN TITLE!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
2020 Genesis G70 3.3T SPORT AWD| /Brembos/Clean Title 76,821 KM $33,991 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Type R TYPE-R|6-SPEED/Carplay/Navigation/Mint/306HP/Local 59,925 KM $39,991 + tax & lic
2020 Acura MDX Tech SH-AWD|Carplay/RMT Start/1 Owner/Clean Title 42,612 KM $37,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Store on Main
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,991
+ taxes & licensing
The Car Store on Main
204-669-1248
2018 Chrysler 300