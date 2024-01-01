Menu
300S Leather, Pano Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated Power Leather Seats, Premium Alpine Audio, Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear Cam, CLEAN TITLE!

2018 Chrysler 300

94,221 KM

$25,991

+ tax & licensing
The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

Used
94,221KM
VIN 2C3CCABGXJH195546

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 195546
  • Mileage 94,221 KM

300S Leather, Pano Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated Power Leather Seats, Premium Alpine Audio, Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear Cam, CLEAN TITLE!

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

