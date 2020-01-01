Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chrysler 300

300S BLUETOOTH HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS KEYLESS ENTRY BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chrysler 300

300S BLUETOOTH HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS KEYLESS ENTRY BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,510KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4404864
  • Stock #: 86996
  • VIN: 2C3CCABG6JH301913
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Stability control, traction control, start button, 8-speed A/T, satellite radio, A/C, AUX input, bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, engine block heater, MP3 capability, navigation system, remote keyless entry, streaming audio via bluetooth, USB connector, voice recognition system, heated front and rear seats, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, ABS, blind spot warning, brake assist, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, forward collision warning, hill start assist, parking disctance sensor, backup camera and so much more!

Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal.  We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle.  Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.

Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says "I love my car!

Additional Features
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Hyundai

2017 Subaru Impreza ...
 28,177 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Murano S...
 72,193 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 28,552 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-5373

Send A Message