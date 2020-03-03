2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front

Electroluminescent instrumentation Exterior Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Ambient Lighting

Air filtration

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Front air dam

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Braking Assist

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Roll Stability Control

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Conversation mirror

Solar-tinted glass

Radio: AM/FM

Active grille shutters

Parking sensors: rear

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

Auxiliary audio input: USB

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Brake drying

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Center console: front console with storage

One-touch windows: 4

Overhead console: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear spring type: coil

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Tire type: all season

Rear wiper: intermittent

Armrests: rear folding

Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area

Storage: door pockets

Liftgate window: fixed

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Side mirrors: heated

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining

Third row headrests: adjustable

Knee airbags: dual front

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Rear brake diameter: 13.0

Camera system: rearview

Rear seat: heated

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Video system: DVD player

Floor material: carpet

Multi-functional information center

Wheels: aluminum

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Emergency braking preparation

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Taillights: LED

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Front brake diameter: 13.0

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Storage: front seatback

Rear air conditioning: independently controlled

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver assistance app: roadside assistance

Driver seat power adjustments: 8

Passenger seat power adjustments: 8

Rear headrests: 2

Total speakers: 13

Assist handle: front

Window trim: chrome

Emergency locking retractors: front

Upholstery: leather-trimmed

Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Courtesy lights: door

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Rearview monitor: in dash

Armrests: dual front

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Infotainment: Android Auto ready

Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function

Additional key: removable valet

Electronic parking brake: auto off

Rear spoiler: roofline

Blind spot safety: sensor/alert

Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining

Grille color: black with chrome accents

Door handle color: chrome

Power windows: safety reverse

Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1

Laminated glass: acoustic

Power door locks: auto-locking

Multi-function remote: proximity entry system

Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar

Easy entry: manual rear seat

Rear wiper: with washer

Interior accents: chrome

Taillights: rear center

Rear shock type: twin-tube gas

Rear suspension classification: semi-independent

Rear suspension type: torsion beam

Spare tire kit: inflator kit

Premium brand: Alpine

Rear air conditioning zones: single

Anti-theft system: anti-theft key

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Infotainment: Uconnect

Storage: accessory hook

Sunshade: side window

Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench

Reading lights: rear

Capless fuel filler system

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Driver seat power adjustments: reclining

Front brake width: 1.1

Tuned suspension: touring

Body side moldings: chrome

Electronic messaging assistance: with read function

Cross traffic alert: rear

Trip odometer: 2

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Headphones: wireless

Rear brake width: 0.47

Side door type: dual power sliding

Third row seatbelts: 3-point

Rear seat folding: fold flat into floor

Third row headrests: 3

Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor

Remote control: video

Steering ratio: 16.2

Video monitor

Roof rack color: chrome

Roof rails color: chrome

Headlights: halogen

Upholstery accents: perforated

Window defogger: rear

Power outlet(s): 115V rear

Axle ratio: 3.25

Fuel economy display: range

Watts: 506

Storage: sunglasses holder

Video monitor location: dual rear

Video system: Blu-Ray player

Assist handle: rear

Storage: in dash

Connected in-car apps: Google POIs

Infotainment: Apple CarPlay ready

Cupholders: illuminated

Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.

Customizable instrument cluster

Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.

Rear seat type: removable bucket

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Headlights: wiper activated

Side curtain airbags: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: phone

Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control

Connected in-car apps: Google search

Radio: HD radio

Radio: touch screen display

Radio: voice operated

Emergency locking retractors: rear

Headlights: quad headlights

Floor mats: third row

Cupholders: third row

Side curtain airbags: third row

Crumple zones: rear

Warnings and reminders: low washer fluid

Reading lights: third row

Warnings and reminders: turn off headlights

Storage: grocery bag holder

Storage: rear seatback

Tray tables

Video system: auxiliary HDMI input

Emergency locking retractors: third row

Third row seat folding: split

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

