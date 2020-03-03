Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L+ Htd Lthr Front & Rear, DVDx2, Pano Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L+ Htd Lthr Front & Rear, DVDx2, Pano Roof

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 4777038
  2. 4777038
  3. 4777038
  4. 4777038
  5. 4777038
  6. 4777038
  7. 4777038
  8. 4777038
  9. 4777038
  10. 4777038
  11. 4777038
  12. 4777038
  13. 4777038
  14. 4777038
  15. 4777038
  16. 4777038
  17. 4777038
  18. 4777038
  19. 4777038
  20. 4777038
  21. 4777038
  22. 4777038
  23. 4777038
  24. 4777038
  25. 4777038
  26. 4777038
  27. 4777038
  28. 4777038
  29. 4777038
  30. 4777038
  31. 4777038
  32. 4777038
  33. 4777038
  34. 4777038
  35. 4777038
  36. 4777038
  37. 4777038
  38. 4777038
  39. 4777038
  40. 4777038
  41. 4777038
  42. 4777038
  43. 4777038
Contact Seller

$33,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4777038
  • Stock #: SCV3999
  • VIN: 2C4RC1EGXJR286926
Exterior Colour
Silver
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** HEATED LEATHER & PANO SUNROOF *** CLEAN PRAIRIE BEAUTY! CHRYSLER WARRANTY! *** DVD ENTERTAINMENT!! *** It doesn't get much better than this, the most Luxurious Mini-Van you can buy! Absolutely decked out with everything you could possibly imagine like a Triple Pane Power PANORAMIC SUNROOF!!......Dual Headrest DVD and Entertainment Screens w/ BLU-RAY, HDMI, AUX & Headphone inputs......HEATED FRONT SEATS......HEATED REAR SEATS!......Large uConnect Multimedia TOUCHSCREEN......HEATED STEERING Wheel......Factory REMOTE START......13 Speaker Alpine PREMIUM AUDIO System w/ 560 Watt Amp (It Bumps!)......LEATHER Interior......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Second and Third Row Charging Ports......Blind-spot Monitoring w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors & Active Braking......Power Second Row Windows.....Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Electronic Parking Brake......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Dual Climate w/ Dedicated Rear Controls......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Roof Racks......Full Stow'n'Go Seating Storage System that folds flat for immense amounts of storage space!......POWER LIFTGATE......Power Sliding Doors......Automatic Dusk Sensing HID Headlights......3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine......9 Speed Automatic Transmission!......and 18-Inch Alloy Wheels!!

Very Clean inside and out, this Pacifica is the optimal choice for budding families!! Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, a balance of Factory Chrysler Warranty and custom fit Pacifica Mats!! only 46,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $33,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Electroluminescent instrumentation
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Front air dam
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Conversation mirror
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Active grille shutters
  • Parking sensors: rear
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Overhead console: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Armrests: rear folding
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Third row headrests: adjustable
  • Knee airbags: dual front
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.0
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Rear seat: heated
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Video system: DVD player
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Multi-functional information center
  • Wheels: aluminum
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front brake diameter: 13.0
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 8
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 8
  • Rear headrests: 2
  • Total speakers: 13
  • Assist handle: front
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Upholstery: leather-trimmed
  • Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Courtesy lights: door
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Armrests: dual front
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Infotainment: Android Auto ready
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
  • Additional key: removable valet
  • Electronic parking brake: auto off
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Grille color: black with chrome accents
  • Door handle color: chrome
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1
  • Laminated glass: acoustic
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
  • Easy entry: manual rear seat
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Interior accents: chrome
  • Taillights: rear center
  • Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
  • Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
  • Rear suspension type: torsion beam
  • Spare tire kit: inflator kit
  • Premium brand: Alpine
  • Rear air conditioning zones: single
  • Anti-theft system: anti-theft key
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Infotainment: Uconnect
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Sunshade: side window
  • Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Capless fuel filler system
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Front brake width: 1.1
  • Tuned suspension: touring
  • Body side moldings: chrome
  • Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
  • Cross traffic alert: rear
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Headphones: wireless
  • Rear brake width: 0.47
  • Side door type: dual power sliding
  • Third row seatbelts: 3-point
  • Rear seat folding: fold flat into floor
  • Third row headrests: 3
  • Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor
  • Remote control: video
  • Steering ratio: 16.2
  • Video monitor
  • Roof rack color: chrome
  • Roof rails color: chrome
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Upholstery accents: perforated
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Power outlet(s): 115V rear
  • Axle ratio: 3.25
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Watts: 506
  • Storage: sunglasses holder
  • Video monitor location: dual rear
  • Video system: Blu-Ray player
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Storage: in dash
  • Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
  • Infotainment: Apple CarPlay ready
  • Cupholders: illuminated
  • Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
  • Customizable instrument cluster
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
  • Rear seat type: removable bucket
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Headlights: wiper activated
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Connected in-car apps: Google search
  • Radio: HD radio
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Headlights: quad headlights
  • Floor mats: third row
  • Cupholders: third row
  • Side curtain airbags: third row
  • Crumple zones: rear
  • Warnings and reminders: low washer fluid
  • Reading lights: third row
  • Warnings and reminders: turn off headlights
  • Storage: grocery bag holder
  • Storage: rear seatback
  • Tray tables
  • Video system: auxiliary HDMI input
  • Emergency locking retractors: third row
  • Third row seat folding: split
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2019 Toyota Highland...
 37,000 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Juke SL ...
 124,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE ...
 132,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494

Send A Message