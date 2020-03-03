2018 Chrysler Pacifica

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
*** HEATED LEATHER & PANO SUNROOF *** CLEAN PRAIRIE BEAUTY! CHRYSLER WARRANTY! *** DVD ENTERTAINMENT!! *** It doesn't get much better than this, the most Luxurious Mini-Van you can buy! Absolutely decked out with everything you could possibly imagine like a Triple Pane Power PANORAMIC SUNROOF!!......Dual Headrest DVD and Entertainment Screens w/ BLU-RAY, HDMI, AUX & Headphone inputs......HEATED FRONT SEATS......HEATED REAR SEATS!......Large uConnect Multimedia TOUCHSCREEN......HEATED STEERING Wheel......Factory REMOTE START......13 Speaker Alpine PREMIUM AUDIO System w/ 560 Watt Amp (It Bumps!)......LEATHER Interior......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Second and Third Row Charging Ports......Blind-spot Monitoring w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors & Active Braking......Power Second Row Windows.....Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Electronic Parking Brake......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Dual Climate w/ Dedicated Rear Controls......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Roof Racks......Full Stow'n'Go Seating Storage System that folds flat for immense amounts of storage space!......POWER LIFTGATE......Power Sliding Doors......Automatic Dusk Sensing HID Headlights......3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine......9 Speed Automatic Transmission!......and 18-Inch Alloy Wheels!!
Very Clean inside and out, this Pacifica is the optimal choice for budding families!! Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, a balance of Factory Chrysler Warranty and custom fit Pacifica Mats!! only 46,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $33,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
