2018 Crossroads RV Zinger Lite
18BH
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
***CONSIGNMENT PRIVATE SALE***
HIGHLIGHTS:
- - Roomy rear "dry" bath
- - 38 by 74-inch bunk beds
- - booth dinette that converts into a bed
- - Full kitchen with cooktop, microwave, and an abundance of overhead and cabinet storage
- - Leather-look sofa with center armrest and cupholders
- - Queen bed with wardrobe
- - Exterior front diamond plate stone guard
- - Solar Power prep
- - Friction hinge entry door
- - Bauer Keyed-A-Like system for 1-key convenience
TALE OF THE TAPE:
Dry Weight
3246 LBS
Exterior Length
21' 11"
Carrying Capacity
1274 LBS
Hitch Weight
520 LBS
L.P. Gas
20 LBS
Exterior Width
21' 11"
Ext. Height with A/C
9' 7"
Fresh Water
27 GAL
Black Water
25 GAL
Gray/Galley Water
25 GAL
2018 Crossroads RV Zinger Lite