2018 Crossroads RV Zinger Lite

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
18BH

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition

  Body Style Travel Trailer
  Mileage 0

***CONSIGNMENT PRIVATE SALE***

 

 HIGHLIGHTS:

 

  • - Roomy rear "dry" bath
  • - 38 by 74-inch bunk beds
  • - booth dinette that converts into a bed
  • - Full kitchen with cooktop, microwave, and an abundance of overhead and cabinet storage
  • - Leather-look sofa with center armrest and cupholders 
  • - Queen bed with wardrobe
  • - Exterior front diamond plate stone guard
  • - Solar Power prep
  • - Friction hinge entry door
  • - Bauer Keyed-A-Like system for 1-key convenience

 

TALE OF THE TAPE:

 

Dry Weight

3246 LBS

Exterior Length

21' 11"

Carrying Capacity

1274 LBS

Hitch Weight

520 LBS

L.P. Gas

20 LBS

Exterior Width

21' 11"

Ext. Height with A/C

9' 7"

Fresh Water

27 GAL

Black Water

25 GAL

Gray/Galley Water

25 GAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

204-688-1001

