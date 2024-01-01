$500,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Challenger
SRT Demon Sold as Pair | Matching VINs | Demon Crate
2018 Dodge Challenger
SRT Demon Sold as Pair | Matching VINs | Demon Crate
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$500,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
734KM
VIN 2C3CDZH98JH103080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 734 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
70 L Fuel Tank
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
3.09 axle ratio
80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Interior
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Fixed Rear Windows
Mobile hotspot internet access
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
6-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt, Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Fixed Passenger Seat
Sport Simulated Suede Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" x 11" Hole Shot
Tires: P315/40R18 Demon Drag
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
2 Speakers
Streaming Audio
Safety
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
Additional Features
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Cushion Tilt
Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment
Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
$500,000
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
204-774-4444
2018 Dodge Challenger