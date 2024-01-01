Menu
Account
Sign In
Dealer permit #5686

2018 Dodge Challenger

734 KM

Details Description Features

$500,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Dodge Challenger

SRT Demon Sold as Pair | Matching VINs | Demon Crate

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Challenger

SRT Demon Sold as Pair | Matching VINs | Demon Crate

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 11478569
  2. 11478569
  3. 11478569
Contact Seller

$500,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
734KM
VIN 2C3CDZH98JH103080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 734 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
70 L Fuel Tank
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
3.09 axle ratio
80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls

Interior

Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Fixed Rear Windows
Mobile hotspot internet access
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
6-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt, Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Fixed Passenger Seat
Sport Simulated Suede Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" x 11" Hole Shot
Tires: P315/40R18 Demon Drag

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
2 Speakers
Streaming Audio

Safety

Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Cushion Tilt
Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment
Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2021 Dodge Durango R/T No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Dodge Durango R/T No Accidents 37,437 KM $54,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee North No Accidents | 1 Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Jeep Cherokee North No Accidents | 1 Owner 41,945 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara One Owner | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara One Owner | 45,880 KM $48,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$500,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Challenger