2018 Dodge Challenger

42,876 KM

Details Description Features

$55,990

+ tax & licensing
$55,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Dodge Challenger

2018 Dodge Challenger

R/T 392 Scat Pack Shaker

2018 Dodge Challenger

R/T 392 Scat Pack Shaker

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$55,990

+ taxes & licensing

42,876KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7737927
  • Stock #: F47CUE
  • VIN: 2C3CDZFJXJH282574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Ruby Red/Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F47CUE
  • Mileage 42,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
Google Android Auto
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System
8 Cyl Engine
Wheels: 20" x 9" Satin Aluminum w/Black Pockets

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

