2018 Dodge Charger

96,856 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2018 Dodge Charger

2018 Dodge Charger

SXT Plus

2018 Dodge Charger
SXT Plus

SXT Plus

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

96,856KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8674139
  • Stock #: 22238
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG8JH242872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Billet Metallic]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22238
  • Mileage 96,856 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

