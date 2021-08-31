2018 Dodge Durango

$47,500 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 1 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7711999

7711999 Stock #: 21500

21500 VIN: 1C4RDJDGXJC330818

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[DB Black]

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21500

Mileage 37,123 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.