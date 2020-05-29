2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
204-500-1389
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
+ taxes & licensing
This Dodge Grand Caravan has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats.*Packages That Make Driving the Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package An Experience*ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), EASY-CLEAN FLOOR MATS, COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Touring Suspension, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to make this car yours today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9