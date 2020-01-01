2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers Fixed antenna Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Trim Chrome Grille Black bodyside mouldings Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Locking glove box Front-wheel drive Black door handles Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Audio input jack for mobile devices LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Sliding Rear Doors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Full Carpet Floor Covering Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins 75 L Fuel Tank Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs) Radio: 130 Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.