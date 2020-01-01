Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

68,953 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,953KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6266103
  Stock #: 5115
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG3JR225115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,953 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE:

BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, 7 PASSENGER, HARD TOP, RF SIDE AIRBAG, AIR CONDITIONING, HEATED MIRRORS, RR SIDE AIRBAG, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, LF SIDE AIRBAG, S AIRBAG LEFT FRONT YES, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, LR SIDE AIRBAG, SEAT NONE, AM/FM/CD, MP3 CAPABILITY, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, CLOTH SEATS, POWER LOCKS, SPOILER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, TELESCOPE, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
TOURING SUSPENSION
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Chrome Grille
Black bodyside mouldings
Engine Oil Cooler
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air filtration
160 Amp Alternator
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Audio input jack for mobile devices
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Sliding Rear Doors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
75 L Fuel Tank
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Radio: 130
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

