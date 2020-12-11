Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

56,117 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

56,117KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6343484
  • Stock #: F3PW5A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG8JR310075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PW5A
  • Mileage 56,117 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Bright White

17" x 6.5" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Touring Suspension, Traction control.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Painted Aluminum
FLEX FUEL SYSTEM
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

