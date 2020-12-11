2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning rear air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Spoiler Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Painted Aluminum FLEX FUEL SYSTEM All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine

