Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

36,404 KM

Details Description Features

$23,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,996

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus* Power Liftgate/Heated Seats & Wheel/NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus* Power Liftgate/Heated Seats & Wheel/NAV

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$23,996

+ taxes & licensing

36,404KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6819074
  • Stock #: 24846
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG0JR323516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,404 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******FINANCE the Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus for only $22,996****** *New Dodge Grand Caravan MSRP $47,160 * BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, LOW KILOMETRES * BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, 7 SEATER, RIGHT POWER SLIDING DOOR, SATELLITE RADIO, POWER LIFTGATE, NAVIGATION Have room for the whole family in this 2018 Grand Caravan CREW PLUS! Features include REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, 7 SEATER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, power windows & door locks, air conditioning, cruise control & more! On sale for $23,996 cash, or JUST $22,996 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2020 Mazda CX-3 GT* ...
 20,342 KM
$28,997 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 15,375 KM
$22,993 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 69,799 KM
$23,996 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory