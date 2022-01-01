2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

$30,500 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 9 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 58,977 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Gloss Black Pockets Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input RADIO: 430 Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Granite Crystal Metallic ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ACCENT STITCHING UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Bluetooth Streaming Audio SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: 430 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB... BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Black Interior Accents Black Headlamp Bezels Fog Lamps Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Silver Accent Stitching Black Grille Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Delete Roof Rack A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control Wheels: 17... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats Body-Colour Exterior Accents Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd Row S... SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Tech Silver Aluminum Body-Colour Sill Applique Power Window Group 2nd-Row Power Windows Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows

