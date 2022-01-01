Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

58,977 KM

Details Description Features

$30,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | No Accidents | Backup Camera |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | No Accidents | Backup Camera |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

  1. 8118811
  2. 8118811
  3. 8118811
  4. 8118811
  5. 8118811
  6. 8118811
  7. 8118811
  8. 8118811
  9. 8118811
  10. 8118811
  11. 8118811
  12. 8118811
  13. 8118811
  14. 8118811
  15. 8118811
  16. 8118811
  17. 8118811
  18. 8118811
  19. 8118811
  20. 8118811
  21. 8118811
  22. 8118811
  23. 8118811
  24. 8118811
  25. 8118811
  26. 8118811
  27. 8118811
  28. 8118811
  29. 8118811
  30. 8118811
  31. 8118811
  32. 8118811
  33. 8118811
Contact Seller

$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

58,977KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8118811
  • Stock #: P10191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 58,977 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, SXT 2WD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Gloss Black Pockets
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: 430
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ACCENT STITCHING
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Bluetooth Streaming Audio SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: 430 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB...
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Black Interior Accents Black Headlamp Bezels Fog Lamps Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Silver Accent Stitching Black Grille Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Delete Roof Rack A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control Wheels: 17...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats Body-Colour Exterior Accents Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd Row S...
SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Tech Silver Aluminum Body-Colour Sill Applique Power Window Group 2nd-Row Power Windows Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2021 Toyota Corolla ...
 14,801 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2012 Jaguar XF Portf...
 71,192 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Kicks S ...
 2,870 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory