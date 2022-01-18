Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

16,611 KM

Details Description Features

$26,792

+ tax & licensing
$26,792

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP* Bluetooth/SXM/7 Seater/Only 16,611 km

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP* Bluetooth/SXM/7 Seater/Only 16,611 km

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 8150680
  2. 8150680
$26,792

+ taxes & licensing

16,611KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8150680
  • Stock #: 25345
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8JR243836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,611 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO DAMAGE RECORDS FOUND, Only 16,611 km * 7 SEATER, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** In need of space or looking to transport up to 7 Passengers - Come and See this ''virtually new'' 2018 Grand Caravan SE ''Canada Value Package.'' Equipped with 7 SEATER, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, power windows, locks, automatic transmission, air conditioning and more. Call us today. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
3RD ROW SEATING

