2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
$23,888
- Listing ID: 8757725
- Stock #: 7927
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG7JR237927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 125,404 KM
Vehicle Description
3RD ROW SEATING, LEATHERETTE, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, BACK-UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, WOOD TRIM, 7 PASSENGER, FOG LIGHTS, POWER WINDOWS, ABS, HARD TOP, REAR DEFOGGER, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, ROOF LUGGAGE RACK, AIR BAG, HEATED MIRRORS, SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, MP3 CAPABILITY, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, MP3 INPUT JACK, POWER LOCKS, SPOILER, AM/FM/CD, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER STEERING
